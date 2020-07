LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Consumers Energy project is causing some closures for bike lanes and sidewalks in Lansing.

The city’s public service department said crews are working at the Delhi substation at Jolly Road.

The sidewalks and bike paths nearby will be impacted during the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be done by February 2021.

