Beech, East Elm to close Thursday

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Public Service Department announced Tuesday that Beech Street between Hazel Street and Elm Street will be intermittently closed to through traffic beginning Thursday.

East Elm Street between South Cedar Street and Beech Street will also be intermittently closed during that time.

The closures, expected to last two to three weeks, are due to sewer work.

The city provided the following detour routes:

Northbound Beech Street detour (from the Beech Street Bridge):

•             West on East Elm Street to South Cedar Street

•             North on South Cedar Street to Hazel Street

•             East on Hazel Street to Beech Street

Southbound Beech Street detour (from Hazel Street):

•             West on Hazel Street to Cedar Street

•             North on Cedar Street to the turnaround/loop (loop located north of I-496)

•             South on Cedar Street to Hazel Street

Eastbound Elm Street detour:

•             North on Cedar Street to Hazel Street

•             East on Hazel Street

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

