At least one MSU resident positive for COVID-19

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to an email sent to Michigan State University students from MSU Residence Education and Housing Services, at least one person in a residence hall tested positive for COVID-19.

The email was shared with News 10 by a student; the subject line reads “COVID-19 Notification for Holmes Hall.”

The email said those who tested positive will be self-isolating and MSU is working closely with local health officials.

The number of individuals was not given.

“As we keep the safety and well-being of all our residents top of mind, RHS continues to follow guidance from local, state and federal public health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the email said, “while raising awareness of good hygiene practices and sharing health and safety guidelines. It is critically important you continue to maintain proper physical distancing of six feet or more and continue to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors – for your safety and the safety of others.”

Information on MSU’s COVID-19 response is available at msu.edu/coronavirus.

WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story and will update the story as more information becomes available.

