Advertisement

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.(Eric Risberg | AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced and was pending the completion of a physical and intake testing for the coronavirus.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Nordic Pineapple Inn removes Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag

News

Whitmer asks Trump, Congress to pass a COVID-19 recover plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor said the state needs money as the state of Michigan is facing a $3 billion shortfall.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

MSU alumni program to be moved online

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University alumni programs are looking a little different this year.

Latest News

National

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

News

Henry Ford hospital looking for vaccine volunteers

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
There will be two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo.

National

Trump to visit Texas as polls show increasingly close presidential race

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Health officials confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus numbers of cases in Michigan have been rising these last several weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms new findings.

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.