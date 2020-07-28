Antibiotics for appendicitis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Children with uncomplicated appendicitis may not need surgery. That’s according to a new study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital that looked at over one-thousand patients. Two-thirds of those treated with antibiotics alone had no harmful side effects and did not later require an appendectomy. They also recovered more quickly than those who underwent surgery. The study was led by researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and published in ‘JAMA.’

