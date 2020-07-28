Advertisement

Albion College partners with COVID-19 testing center

(WMTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - A new partnership with a testing provider will see more students, faculty and staff members at Albion College get COVID-19 tests.

Those in the wider Albion community who want to participate will also have that chance.

According to a Tuesday news release, Albion College partnered with Testing Centers of America, a Pennsylvania-based testing company.

“Our COVID-19 testing and monitoring plan is comprehensive and on the forefront of public health responses to the current moment,” Albion College President Mathew Johnson said in the release. “One of the unique features of our testing plan is that it provides access for local residents and businesses to be included. This will help protect our wider community, as well as those on campus.”

The release said TCA will provide test results for students no more than 72 hours after the sample is received at the lab. All students will be tested.

For more information on Albion College’s COVID-19 response, go to albion.edu/together-safely.

