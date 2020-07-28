Advertisement

Absentee ballots should be turned in quickly, state says

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Secretary of State is urging those who haven’t turned in their absentee ballots to immediately do so.

With a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary elections, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a Tuesday news release that voters with the ballots should drop them off directly at a clerk’s office or into a local ballot drop box.

A list of drop boxes is available here.

More than 900,000 absentee ballots have been returned; more than 1.9 million have been issued.

The 2018 Michigan primary elections were a record for the state, with 2.2 million votes being cast.

