Whitmer signs new orders altering business procedures

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two executive orders that will change how some businesses operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Monday news release.

One of the orders allows youth work permits to be sent by mail, electronically or faxed, instead of making someone come to a location and fill out the paperwork.

The other order suspends in-person requirements for notarizations and allows electronic signatures in almost all cases.

“We know that the coronavirus spreads easily when people are in close contact with each other, which is why it’s important that we take measures to limit in-person contact,” Whitmer said in the release. “These executive orders will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis by reducing unnecessary interactions, while providing a pathway for people to conduct business as usual.”

Both orders last through August.

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.

