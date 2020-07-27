Watching Your Wallet: Save on phone bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re all looking for little ways to save money during the pandemic, and one quick and easy idea may be to zero in on your phone bill.

There are ways to make your phone bill inexpensive.

If you’re working from home-that means you may be using way less data for your smartphone. So, see how much data you’re actually using-and if you can go to a lower data plan, it will cost less.

Also, look at the new phone plans. In a lot of cases, you can actually add up to 4 lines on one account. In doing that, it reduces the amount that you’re paying per phone line.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with nerdwallet, helped us put a few ideas together. She says another big idea is to opt in to auto pay.

“You log into your account and you just set up your bill to just automatically pay each month. Out of your bank account. And it can save you 5 to 10 dollars a month. A lot of people don’t realize that or don’t bother signing up,”said Kim Palmer.

Those savings really do add up especially if you auto pay for an entire year. Additionally, be sure understand your smart phone contract before you make any changes. In most cases, it does cost you if you break your contract early.

When your contract is up, shop around and do not just re-sign. Make sure you aren’t missing out on any built in phone discounts through your employer.

This is usually offered at larger companies. If you don’t ask, you won’t know.

