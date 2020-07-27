Advertisement

Two Major League Games Postponed Mnday by Covid

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with virus

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Marlins’ home opener tonight against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic.

