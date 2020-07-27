Advertisement

Two Former Spartans Cut by NFL Teams

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NFL Training Camps are opening this week and already two former Michigan State football players have been cut. Neither was drafted last spring. Quarterback Brian Lewerke was released by the New England Patriots and receiver Cody White was let go by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. White gave up his senior year at MSU to declare for the draft.

