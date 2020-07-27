Advertisement

Trump Won’t Attend Yankees Game Thursday

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Alcides Escobar (2) as he attempts to stretch a double into a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. Didi Gregorius scored on the play. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Alcides Escobar (2) as he attempts to stretch a double into a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. Didi Gregorius scored on the play. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy, but promised that “We will make it later in the season!”

Last Thursday, on Major League Baseball’s opening day, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he’d throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15.

