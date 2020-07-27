Trump Won’t Attend Yankees Game Thursday

-WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy, but promised that “We will make it later in the season!”

Last Thursday, on Major League Baseball’s opening day, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he’d throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15.