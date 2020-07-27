Tigers begin home games despite COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Despite concern rising around the league as questions are raised about ethics and logistics regarding the shortened season, the Detroit Tigers are preparing for their home opener at Comerica Park Monday night.

The game is one of the more bizarre home openers in Detroit Tiger baseball history. The stands won’t be filled with fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city is practically empty.

Many of the players arrived at Comerica Park Monday to learn about an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Miami Marlins clubhouse. They said a COVID-19 outbreak is something they’re worried about.

“I’m in a mass group text with some other guys and it’s something that we feared,” Cameron Maybin said. “So in that mass group text, it’s just guys kind of reiterating, you know, stay safe, wash your hands, wear your mask, do everything that you can to try to stay safe. Scariest thing is it’s almost inevitable, you get one or two guys in the locker room at this point that test positive, it’s going to be hard not to see more positive tests.”

Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire said positive tests will happen if someone doesn’t follow protocol.

“So it’s, you know, hearing all the stories from down there is a little disappointing but you know everybody’s gotta do what they gotta do,” the manager said. “We know that we’re trying to do everything right and hopefully, everybody else will.”

Gardenhire said a lot of details for the team and the season are still up in the air at this time.

The Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

