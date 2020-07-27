The City of Lansing seeks artist to create piece in Reutter Park, deadline is Aug. 14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has extended the deadline for proposals for a new public art piece to be located in the northeast corner of Reutter Park in downtown Lansing.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) awarded the City of Lansing a Public Art for Communities 2020 Placemaking Grant to support the installation of permanent public art in Reutter Park at the corner of W. Kalamazoo Street and S. Capitol Avenue to enhance the area.

“Last year, the City held a community listening session to redesign Reutter Park to enhance its appeal to both residents and visitors,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I’m thrilled that LEAP has awarded the City grant funding to install a new piece of public art at the park. Our recently-installed playground is now open for public use and this is just the start of what this park could become.”

The installation of a new public art piece in Reutter Park will complement the Parks and Recreation Department’s recent efforts that are already underway. The newly installed Eclipse Net Play structure by Landscape Structures, paid for with Parks Millage dollars, is now open for public use. Human services for homeless and others will continue to be provided at the park, and the City will work with the agencies to provide assistance.

The placement of the public art piece in the park should speak to Lansing’s heritage, promote inclusiveness and reflect the opportunity for growth in the future.

The request for proposal (RFP) is open to all professional artists and artist-led teams based in Michigan. Priority will be going to artists located in the City of Lansing and tri-county region. Under specific guidelines, the City of Lansing Public Art Committee will designate an Art Selection Panel to review the submissions and select the finalist. It is anticipated that a decision will be made by late August to early September.

“With support from the PNC Foundation and our local community partners, LEAP’s Public Art for Communities grant program is an important part of a broader regional effort to help shape the Lansing region into a place where people and businesses want to be—a welcoming place where they see themselves and their values represented. This effort is needed more now than ever as we recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to more intentionally address the systemic inequity present in our region, country and world,” said Dillon Rush, Tri-county Development & Placemaking Manager. “We’re happy to see the City of Lansing, as one of the 2020 PAFC grant recipients, taking additional measures to communicate the call for artists to the community.”

Submissions are to be sent to rachel@purelansing.com no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020.

