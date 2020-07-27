Advertisement

The City of Lansing seeks artist to create piece in Reutter Park, deadline is Aug. 14

Paint brush
Paint brush(Karolina Grabowska STAFFAGE | CANVA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has extended the deadline for proposals for a new public art piece to be located in the northeast corner of Reutter Park in downtown Lansing.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) awarded the City of Lansing a Public Art for Communities 2020 Placemaking Grant to support the installation of permanent public art in Reutter Park at the corner of W. Kalamazoo Street and S. Capitol Avenue to enhance the area.

“Last year, the City held a community listening session to redesign Reutter Park to enhance its appeal to both residents and visitors,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I’m thrilled that LEAP has awarded the City grant funding to install a new piece of public art at the park. Our recently-installed playground is now open for public use and this is just the start of what this park could become.”

The installation of a new public art piece in Reutter Park will complement the Parks and Recreation Department’s recent efforts that are already underway. The newly installed Eclipse Net Play structure by Landscape Structures, paid for with Parks Millage dollars, is now open for public use. Human services for homeless and others will continue to be provided at the park, and the City will work with the agencies to provide assistance.

The placement of the public art piece in the park should speak to Lansing’s heritage, promote inclusiveness and reflect the opportunity for growth in the future.

The request for proposal (RFP) is open to all professional artists and artist-led teams based in Michigan. Priority will be going to artists located in the City of Lansing and tri-county region. Under specific guidelines, the City of Lansing Public Art Committee will designate an Art Selection Panel to review the submissions and select the finalist. It is anticipated that a decision will be made by late August to early September.

“With support from the PNC Foundation and our local community partners, LEAP’s Public Art for Communities grant program is an important part of a broader regional effort to help shape the Lansing region into a place where people and businesses want to be—a welcoming place where they see themselves and their values represented. This effort is needed more now than ever as we recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to more intentionally address the systemic inequity present in our region, country and world,” said Dillon Rush, Tri-county Development & Placemaking Manager. “We’re happy to see the City of Lansing, as one of the 2020 PAFC grant recipients, taking additional measures to communicate the call for artists to the community.”

Submissions are to be sent to rachel@purelansing.com no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020.

For more information on the Request for Proposal, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rare illness found in Michigan child

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Last year, there was one case confirmed in the state.

News

Holt schools will be online only

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The decision was made at a board of education meeting Monday.

News

Whitmer signs new orders altering business procedures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Youth work permits and notaries will change due to the pandemic.

News

COVID-19 survivors needed for blood donations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those who donate can get an Amazon gift card.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Report of stabbing in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One person was taken away in an ambulance.

Back To School

ELPS Superintendent to recommend remote classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
ELPS superintendent Dori Leyko will recommend to the school board that the school year begins remotely this fall.

News

UPDATE: Man in critical condition after pedestrian-vehicle crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
No status has been given on the pedestrian.

News

Michigan reports 1,041 cases after backlogged data due to technical difficulties

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported 0 deaths for Sunday.

News

Police suspect local kids are responsible for vandalism on elementary school

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Riley Elementary School was vandalized causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

News

Parole absconder leads police on chase

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT
A 42-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.