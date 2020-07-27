Advertisement

State health officials report 488 additional cases of COVID-19

(Gray tv)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State health officials are reporting 488 additional cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of Monday, July 27.

The state of Michigan now has a total of 78,507 positive cases of COVID-19 with 6,154 total deaths.

Barry County is reporting 143 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths.

Calhoun County is reporting 614 cases of COVID-19 with 38 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 1,353 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths.

Jackson is reporting 608 cases of COVID-19 with 31 deaths.

As of Friday, July 24, a total of 57,502 have made a full recovery from the virus.

To see a full breakdown on the impact COVID-19 has had on the state of Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

