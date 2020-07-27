Advertisement

Soccer returning to Lansing

(WEAU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new soccer club said it will begin playing games next year.

Lansing Common FC, a group formed by fans and the public after Lansing Ignite soccer team disbanded in 2019, will compete in the Midwest Premier League, according to a Monday news release.

The club wants to use the field at Lansing Eastern High School, 220 North Pennsylvania Ave., as its home field, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

“Lansing Common FC is the perfect name for who we are and what we are trying to build,” Lansing Common FC Board of Directors President Geoff Sykes said in the release. “We are ordinary people coming together to build a community-based club that doesn’t belong to one individual. Our name reflects our dedication to our mission.”

The team plans to begin playing in the spring of 2021. The league includes teams from Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.

For more information, go to www.lansingcommonfc.com.

