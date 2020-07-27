Advertisement

Report: 2,866 COVID claims, 48 deaths among federal workers

Source: MGN -- Reports from individual agencies indicate the number of infections and deaths is much higher.(MGN)
Jul. 27, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - A report from the Labor Department's inspector general says nearly 3,000 federal workers have filed compensation claims for contracting COVID-19 on the job. And that number is expected to double by early next month. Through mid-June, families of 48 federal workers also had filed death claims. The report only reflects the number of federal workers or their families who filed claims by June 16 - not the number who have contracted the coronavirus or died from it. Reports from individual agencies indicate the number of infections and deaths is much higher. The IG report is one of the first centralized assessments of the way the virus is affecting the federal workforce.

