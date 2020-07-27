Nordstrom anniversary sale is still on

(NBC) - Nordstrom is releasing details about its “annual one-of-a-kind anniversary sale.”

It’s set to launch online and in-stores August 19 through the end of the month.

Every year, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale offers deals on the best brands and hottest trends, as well as everyday essentials, for men, women and kids. Early access is available for Nordy Club card members beginning August 13.

Nordstrom said this year, in response to customer demand, the sale will feature an expanded assortment of loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to accommodate stay-at-home life that many are now experiencing.

