Advertisement

Nordstrom anniversary sale is still on

It's set to launch online and in-stores August 19th through the end of the month.
Nordstrom (MGN)
Nordstrom (MGN) (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Nordstrom is releasing details about its “annual one-of-a-kind anniversary sale.”

It’s set to launch online and in-stores August 19 through the end of the month.

Every year, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale offers deals on the best brands and hottest trends, as well as everyday essentials, for men, women and kids. Early access is available for Nordy Club card members beginning August 13.

Nordstrom said this year, in response to customer demand, the sale will feature an expanded assortment of loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to accommodate stay-at-home life that many are now experiencing.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Bid for Brooks Brothers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The parent company of Simon Property Group is making a bid to buy mens' clothing store Brooks Brothers.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Credit card programs

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
16 percent of all credit card holders are having trouble paying their minimum monthly bill right now.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Tips to pay off student loans

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
All loans owned by the Department of Education have 0% interest until Sept. 30 of this year.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Leasing a car during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Buying a car is a huge commitment but there are several reasons why leasing might be a good idea for you in these current economic conditions.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: The best time to get travel reward cards

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Most of us are not flying anywhere for the next few months, but eventually, we’ll have somewhere we want to go.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for your credit card bills

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
First, call your card issuer. Many are offering relief in the form of deferred payments and fees according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet.

Watching Your Wallet

Uber in talks to buy Postmates

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By NBC
Uber is reportedly in talks to buy Postmates for more than $2.5 billion.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Why this is the right time to refinance

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By News 10
With interest rates still low, it is more affordable than ever to borrow money.

Watching Your Wallet

UPDATE: 43 people test positive for COVID-19 after visiting Harper's, Ingham Co. Health Dept. says

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The health department is encouraging people who were at Harper's between June 12 - June 20 to watch for symptoms.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: student loan repayments

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By News 10
There are options for repaying student loans for those without jobs or on furloughs.