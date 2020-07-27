No Fans For NASCAR Race at Dover

) -UNDATED (AP) - The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway in Delaware will take place without fans.

State officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans in the interest of public health and safety.

The track is to host an Xfinity Series race on Aug. 22 and a Cup Series race the next day. NASCAR has run race weekends without fans with limited exceptions, notably at tracks in Tennessee and Texas.