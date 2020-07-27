MSU says 16 athletes have coronavirus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced 16 of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Monday news release, there were 122 tests on athletes done last week.

Four athletic department staff members were also positive, as well as one student athlete reported last week.

“All members of the football team are currently in isolation or quarantine, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on July 22,” the release said. “As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.”

Aug. 4 is the earliest date team workouts begin again.

The Ingham County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

“Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members,” the release said. “There have been a total of 524 tests on student-athletes, with 23 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 100 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results.”

