MSU Now Has 16 More Athletes Test Positive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced late Monday afternoon 16 athletes tested positive for the Corona Virus last week. Also four staff members tested positive. The football team currently is on day four of a 14-day quarantine. No names were released of those testing positive. Since testing began June 15th, MSU says 23 athletes and five staff members have tested positive.

