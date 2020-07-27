Advertisement

Mr. Taco vandal due back in court

Ray Wilson Pippin, of Lansing, was arraigned charged with malicious destruction of property at Mr. Taco, 3122 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (Source: Lansing Police Department)
Ray Wilson Pippin, of Lansing, was arraigned charged with malicious destruction of property at Mr. Taco, 3122 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49-year old Lansing man accused of vandalizing a South Lansing restaurant is due back in court on Tuesday.

Ray Wilson Pippin was arraigned and charged with malicious destruction of property at Mr. Taco on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

This incident occurred when Mr. Taco was closed, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers were then dispatched to the area. Police made contact with Bill Bonofiglo, Mr. Taco’s owner, and reviewed a surveillance camera footage that showed a man throwing rocks through several of the establishment’s windows.

Pippin was due back in court on July 16. However, he never showed up.

Surveillance video from May 16 shows a man picking up landscape rocks and throwing them through several windows at the restaurant.

Pippin is also charged with open alcohol in a public park; that specific court date is scheduled for July 31.

