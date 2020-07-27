Lansing to hold abandoned vehicle sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you in the market for a vehicle?

The city of Lansing is auctioning off some abandoned cars Wednesday.

You can drop off a sealed bid from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at City Hall. The bids will be read at 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Lansing police will contact the winners, who will have one day to pick up the vehicles.

LPD said masks must be worn while viewing the vehicles.

July 29th Abandoned Vehicle Sale Posted by Lansing Police Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.