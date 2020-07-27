Ionia man arrested for fatal car crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old Ionia man is behind bars Monday, accused of drunk driving causing death.

The Michigan State Police said the man was driving an SUV at the Crystal Motor Speedway, 8315 E. Sidney Road, Sunday.

Investigators said three people were riding in the open back of the car when the man accelerated. All three individuals were ejected from the vehicle.

Alex Richards, 26, of Hubbardston, was killed in the crash.

