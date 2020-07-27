Advertisement

House approves bill to create Latino museum on National Mall

Source: MGN -- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hailed the bill’s passage, noting that a museum honoring Latinos has been under consideration for more than 15 years.(Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via REUTERS)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed a bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture. The bill was approved Monday by a voice vote and now goes to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hailed the bill’s passage, noting that a museum honoring Latinos has been under consideration for more than 15 years. The Texas Democrat who chairs the group, congressman Joaquin Castro, says the story of Latinos “is an American story, and our history is a central thread in the history of our nation.‘'

