Holt schools will be online only

(WJHG/WECP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Another area school district will stick with remote learning when students return in the fall.

Holt Public Schools announced on its Facebook page Monday that, at least at first, learning will be online only.

“The health and safety of our learning community remains our priority,” the post said.

The decision was made at a board of education meeting July 27; the vote was unanimous. The first day of school will be Aug. 31.

Two remote town halls will be held for more information and to give input.

The first town hall is for staff members and will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The second town hall, for the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, go to Holt Public Schools’ Facebook page.

