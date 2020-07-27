Advertisement

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke cut by Patriots; Cody White waived by Chiefs

MSU Quarterback Brian Lewerke poses with his Pinstripe Bowl MVP Trophy.
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The next Michigan State quarterback to shine in the NFL won’t be ex-Spartan Brian Lewerke, or at least not right now in New England.

The New England Patriots announced Sunday that the club had released nine players, including the former MSU quarterback. Lewerke went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed with New England as an undrafted free agent. Lewerke’s odds of making the Patriots were bleak after the team signed free agent quarterback and former MVP Cam Newton earlier this month. In addition to Newton and Lewerke, the Patriots quarterback room also had second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer. The Patriots had also signed another undrafted free agent quarterback, J’mar Smith, of Louisiana Tech, who was also cut Sunday.

Rosters for NFL teams will be smaller at training camp in 2020. Normally NFL teams have a 90 player cap, but teams now need to get down to 80 players before the recently agreed-upon deadline of Aug. 16. The league is hoping the smaller rosters will minimize COVID-19 exposure risks.

As a Spartan, Lewerke was a three-year starter with a 22-16 career record. He holds MSU records for yards of total offense (9,548), and pass attempts (1,249). Lewerke is also second in school history in completions (721) and fourth in passing yards (8,293) and passing touchdowns (47).

The Kansas City Chiefs also waived former Spartan and current rookie wide receiver Cody White. White was waived with a non-football injury designation. White left school early, but went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft as well.

White started 26 games at wide receiver at MSU and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten by both coaches and the media in 2019. In 35 games for the Spartans, White ranks seventh in MSU history in receptions (143), 12th in receiving yards (1,967), and tied for 16th in touchdown catches (12).

