Flu / pneumonia vaccines may lower Alzheimer’s risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -New research links flu and pneumonia vaccination to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. A study from the University of Texas looked at 9-thousand older adults. People who got at least one flu vaccine were 17% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s or dementia. The risk was even lower for more frequently vaccinated seniors. as well as those who received their first vaccine at a younger age. A second study from Duke University found the pneumonia vaccine reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s by as much as 40%depending on individual genes. The study was led by researchers at University of Texas Health Science Center and Duke University and presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2020.

