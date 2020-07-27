ELPS Superintendent to recommend remote classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan school district appears to be headed for an online start. East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko will recommend to the ELPS school board that the school year begins remotely this fall, News 10 has learned.

The ELPS school board is slated to meet July 27, where they will be briefed on Leyko’s plan. Leyko’s recommendation needs to be approved by the school board by August 15, or at least seven days before school starts.

The plan calls for ELPS to go fully remote from the get-go until at least Sept. 30. The plan aligns with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current executive order, which is set to expire on Sept. 30.

Leyko’s plan will outline that online learning will be more rigorous than it was when classes were originally transferred online at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will count letter grades as well as take attendance.

All PreK-second grade students will receive an iPad, while all third grade-12th grade students will receive either a Chromebook or a laptop. Leyko’s plan says ELPS will support families who lack high-speed internet by providing hotspots or other internet connectivity support. Meal distribution and delivery will continue during remote learning.

Once ELPS decides to turn back to in-person classes, the transition period will take 2-3 weeks and will be done in phases. Those phases will begin with younger children and special populations returning first.

The plan will include both screen time and non-screen time activities and assignments. More synchronous time with teachers and classmates will be scheduled.

The Superintendent’s plan says ELPS has made no decision on sports and extracurricular activities yet, but will monitor the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) guidelines.

This is a developing story. News 10 will continue to update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.