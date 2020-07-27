Advertisement

ELPS Superintendent to recommend remote classes

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan school district appears to be headed for an online start. East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko will recommend to the ELPS school board that the school year begins remotely this fall, News 10 has learned.

The ELPS school board is slated to meet July 27, where they will be briefed on Leyko’s plan. Leyko’s recommendation needs to be approved by the school board by August 15, or at least seven days before school starts.

The plan calls for ELPS to go fully remote from the get-go until at least Sept. 30. The plan aligns with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current executive order, which is set to expire on Sept. 30.

Leyko’s plan will outline that online learning will be more rigorous than it was when classes were originally transferred online at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will count letter grades as well as take attendance.

All PreK-second grade students will receive an iPad, while all third grade-12th grade students will receive either a Chromebook or a laptop. Leyko’s plan says ELPS will support families who lack high-speed internet by providing hotspots or other internet connectivity support. Meal distribution and delivery will continue during remote learning.

Once ELPS decides to turn back to in-person classes, the transition period will take 2-3 weeks and will be done in phases. Those phases will begin with younger children and special populations returning first.

The plan will include both screen time and non-screen time activities and assignments. More synchronous time with teachers and classmates will be scheduled.

The Superintendent’s plan says ELPS has made no decision on sports and extracurricular activities yet, but will monitor the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) guidelines.

This is a developing story. News 10 will continue to update the story when more information becomes available.

Latest News

Schools Rule

Holt Schools’ mobile pantry ramps up deliveries during Pandemic

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Holt says they want to feed the whole child-that means mind, body and heart.

Education

Students at Michigan universities turn to summer classes

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Students at Michigan’s public universities are registering for summer courses online at record rates, marking an unexpected windfall for several schools strapped for cash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

WMU-Cooley decides to continue online classes for Fall 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By News 10
WMU-Cooley Law School will be continuing online courses for Fall 2020 semester while lowering tuition for the 2020 fall class.

Schools Rule

Lansing Eastern High School gets the band back together for a virtual performance

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
A fight song can be unifying. Many people never forget their school song and it is no different for Lansing Eastern High School. That is why their band director knew he had to do something to get his students playing together again.

Latest News

Education

UPDATE: MSU Trustees discuss fall restart

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By News 10
Trustees focused on returning students to campus in the fall.

Education

Lansing School District approves $160 million 2020-21 budget

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The budget was also called a "best guess" budget by the Lansing School District's Board of Education.

Education

Tuition increase fails in tie vote by U-Michigan board

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The 4-4 vote was a rare public sign of tension among regents and President Mark Schlissel’s administration.

Education

UPDATE: State lawmakers unveil "Return to Learn" plan

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By News 10
A group of legislators detailed a plan to provide funding to schools Tuesday.

Education

Return to Learn Plan for Schools to be released at State Capitol

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
An 11 a.m. press conference will be held at the Michigan State Capitol where Republican lawmakers will unveil the "Return to Learn" plan.

Education

MI medical schools getting more applicants this year

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
More people are applying to Michigan medical schools, including at Michigan State University.