Dewitt board to reach decision on gravel pit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the Dewitt Township’s Board of Trustees is expected to discuss a proposed gravel pit that was reported on earlier this month.

Dewitt Township residents are against a proposed mine that would put the community in the middle of two mining operations.

“I have been living in my home since 1957,” said Clark Rd. resident Faye Hagy. “I’ve seen many changes, some good and some not so good, for example, someone wanting to mine across the street from our homes.”

This isn’t the first time a mine has been proposed at this site. Back in 2008, the idea was shot down.

Residents are reaching out to the planning commission in hopes that they’d be able to get it shot down again.

People that live on Boichot and in the White Oaks neighborhood argue that their homes will lose its marketability in terms of reselling.

The Township Board will make a decision on Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.