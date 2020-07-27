Advertisement

Detroit seeking photos of city’s COVID-19 victims for event

MGN -- Detroit will enlarge the photos and display them at Belle Isle, where people will be able to see them during an all-day memorial drive.
MGN -- Detroit will enlarge the photos and display them at Belle Isle, where people will be able to see them during an all-day memorial drive.(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Friday is the deadline for people to submit photos of Detroit residents who died from COVID-19 for a unique public memorial. City officials are planning a memorial at Belle Isle State Park on Aug. 31 for those who have died during the pandemic. Detroit will enlarge the photos and display them at Belle Isle, where people will be able to see them during an all-day memorial drive. More than 1,400 people in Detroit have died from COVID-19 complications, or roughly 24% of all deaths in Michigan. Photos can be sent by email to detroitmemorial2020gmail.com, by regular mail or online.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Report: 2,866 COVID claims, 48 deaths among federal workers

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A report from the Labor Department's inspector general says nearly 3,000 federal workers have filed compensation claims for contracting COVID-19 on the job.

Ap

House approves bill to create Latino museum on National Mall

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The House has passed a bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture.

News

Lansing to hold abandoned vehicle sale

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
You can drop off a sealed bid from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at City Hall.

News

Mr. Taco vandal due back in court

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 49-year old Lansing man accused of vandalizing a South Lansing restaurant is due back in court on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Ionia man arrested for fatal car crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Investigators say three people were riding in the “open back” of the car when the man accelerated. All three individuals were ejected from the vehicle.

News

Three GM workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Three employees at Lansing-area General Motors plants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Clerks prepare for increased absentee ballots in the August Primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Clerks prepare for increased absentee ballots in August Primaries.

News

MSU says 16 athletes have COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University conducted COVID-19 testing on 122 student-athletes the week of July 20-24. Among those testing last week, 16 student-athletes tested positive.

News

DeWitt board to reach decision on gravel pit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Monday, the Dewitt Township’s Board of Trustees is expected to discuss a proposed gravel pit that was reported on earlier this month.

News

Charlotte police investigating car break-ins, damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Car break-ins/damage being investigated in Charlotte.