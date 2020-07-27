Detroit seeking photos of city’s COVID-19 victims for event

DETROIT (AP) - Friday is the deadline for people to submit photos of Detroit residents who died from COVID-19 for a unique public memorial. City officials are planning a memorial at Belle Isle State Park on Aug. 31 for those who have died during the pandemic. Detroit will enlarge the photos and display them at Belle Isle, where people will be able to see them during an all-day memorial drive. More than 1,400 people in Detroit have died from COVID-19 complications, or roughly 24% of all deaths in Michigan. Photos can be sent by email to detroitmemorial2020gmail.com, by regular mail or online.

