Covid stress

A new survey reveals the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on our well-being.
(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WILX) - A new survey from Vanderbilt University revealed the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on people’s well-being.

Researchers polled parents with children under the age of 18 at the beginning of June. About 27 percent felt their own mental health had worsened, and 14 percent saw negative changes in their kids. Much of that stress was financial; 24 percent of parents had lost their regular child care, and 8 percent reported food insecurity.

Families with young children were more likely to report mental health issues, than those with older kids. The study was led by researchers at Vanderbilt University and published in “Pediatrics.”

