COVID-19 survivors needed for blood donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross is calling for more blood donations and will reward those who answer.

The organization announced in a Monday news release that a spike in COVID-19 cases led to an emergency plasma shortage. The Red Cross particularly wants plasma donations from those who have fully recovered and received a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Those who do so between Saturday and Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

To register to donate, click here.

“Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19,” the release said. “With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.”

The Red Cross said blood, plasma and platelet donations from healthy people are also needed.

For more information and a list of blood drives in the Lansing area, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

