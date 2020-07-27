Advertisement

Charlotte police investigating car break-ins, damage

Car damaged in Charlotte
Car damaged in Charlotte(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a string of car break-ins Monday.

Charlotte Police say it happened around 6 a.m. at the Country Club Manor, 539 Lansing St., and Butternut Creek Apartments, 100 Butternut Drive. Around six cars were rummaged through, damaged or broken into.

Raelene Case's passenger door window was smashed.

“I’m very mad,” Case said. “It’s been a day that’s for sure.”

Even with insurance, Case will have to pay at lease $500 to fix the damage.

“I had to call off work because I had to get a hold of a car repair shop,” Case said.

Police wouldn’t go into details, but some of the cars were left unlocked.

Hailey Cross had a family member whose car was broken into. She and her sister ended up following the people they think were responsible and capturing the car on video.

“All the cars that they could get into, all them doors were open and like it was all trashed,” Cross said.

Michael Edmonds was just visiting friends. His window was smashed, wallet emptied and iPhone stolen.

“Just ignorant people trying to make a little extra cash,” Edmonds said. “It sucks because I feel like I’m a pretty decent person and I work hard for my stuff, but apparently some people don’t.”

They say the damage could have been even worse if one of their neighbors hadn't stepped in and ran the criminals off.

“I was woken up by the car alarms going off in the senior section of Butternut and I was hearing a loud thumping noise, so I decided to look outside my window,” Derek Cuff said. “Being prior service, I don’t like things like this happening, so I grabbed my gun.”

