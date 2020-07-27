Blue Jays Delayed in Buffalo Debut

-TORONTO (AP) - The displaced Toronto Blue Jays won’t start playing in Buffalo until Aug. 11.

The Blue Jays will play their first scheduled homestand - July 29 to Aug. 2 - on the road in Washington and Philadelphia.

Baseball began a 60-game season last week shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team said in a statement Sunday that there needs to be infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, where the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons usually play.