Three GM workers test positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three employees at Lansing-area General Motors plants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two of the employees work at the Lansing Grand River plant. The third employee works at the Lansing Delta Township plant.

All three have confirmed that they were exposed outside of the workplace. As previously reported, GM spokesman Erin Davis confirmed an employee was exposed to coronavirus outside the plant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to reopen their plants on May 11, given that the necessary protocol and steps would be taken to keep workers safe. Those steps include temperature checks, a daily screening before employees can enter the building and a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to people who’ve been infected.

GM spokesman Erin Davis has since said the company’s safety protocols are keeping the virus from spreading in its plants.

Contact tracing for the cases at the plants determined that no other employees needed to self-quarantine.

