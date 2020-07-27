MSU says 16 athletes have COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University conducted COVID-19 testing on 122 student-athletes the week of July 20. Among those, 16 student-athletes tested positive.

In addition, four athletic department staff members tested positive. Staff members were tested both on campus and at off-campus locations.

The two staff members and one student-athlete that previously tested positive for COVID-19 are included in these overall testing numbers.

All members of the football team are in quarantine, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day isolation period that began Wednesday.

As part of the athletic department’s campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine.

For the individuals who tested positive, they are required to do daily check-ins with athletic training staff. This will continue while the individuals remain in isolation. Further testing and physician follow-ups will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

The Ingham County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

Surveillance testing of football student-athletes will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts. The earliest possible return could be Aug. 4.

