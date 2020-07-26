Police suspect local kids are responsible for vandalism on elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday and Friday night Saint Johns’ Riley Elementary School was vandalized. The school’s roof is under construction right now and the perpetrators caused some damage to the equipment.

Sgt. Chris Crawford from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said, “They left some equipment behind. They have locked it up. Someone has come in and done some damage to the locks, chains, to the equipment. Tools have been taken and thrown about. There’s been some paint dumped all over the roof.”

The school’s air conditioning unit had to be taken out while they work on the roof. Now, it’s sitting out on the school’s front lawn and the perpetrators took advantage of that writing explicit words and their initials.

Crawford said he thinks it's most likely kids in the area who are causing the damage.

He said if they're caught they will be charged.

Crawford said there is thousands of dollars worth of damage, but they haven't been able to catch anyone yet because of the schools lighting system.

The lights turn off around midnight and the cameras weren’t able to catch the perpetrators’ faces.

The school has since fixed the timing on their lights.

