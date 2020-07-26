Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Flint Township police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

Police officers responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Mega Classic Diner.

According to police, a 26-year-old man from Flint was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The three other people, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year-old female were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Flint Township Police Lt. Brad Wangler says it appeared the victims all knew each other.

One male suspect was taken into custody. Police are investigating what prompted the shooting.

