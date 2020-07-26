Parole absconder leads police on chase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were helping the Battle Creek Police Department with the chase around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say the man is a parole absconder.

He drove onto a dead end road off of Beckley Road and stopped the car. That’s when the deputy got out to arrest him. The man put his car into reverse, ramming the police deputy’s patrol car.

According to police, he then turned around and tried to run over the deputy who was able to get out of the way. The man hit the patrol car a second time.

The chase continued into Kalamazoo County where the man lost control of his car on a curve and crashed near MN Avenue and Mercury Drive. He was arrested and taken to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is facing multiple counts of resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault with a motor vehicle.

“This was a great team effort by the Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sergeant Chris Young with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

