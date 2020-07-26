Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,041 cases after backlogged data due to technical difficulties

(DNR Map with WLUC edits in canva)
(DNR Map with WLUC edits in canva)(WLUC newsroom)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is seeing it’s highest daily case number since May 12, at 1,041 new cases, however these numbers are not all from today’s report.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, michigan.gov/coronavirus, some of today’s cases stem from yesterday, July 25, after technical difficulties delayed the report for a few hours.

The number of cases from Saturday is unknown.

No new deaths linked to virus were reported today, the lowest total since the virus made its way into Michigan.

Ingham County reports 1,342 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 607 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 330 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reported 302 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 277 cases and 27 deaths.

But the good news is Michigan Department of Health and human Services report 57,502 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan, almost 2,000 more than last weeks report.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police suspect local kids are responsible for vandalism on elementary school

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Riley Elementary School was vandalized causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

News

Parole absconder leads police on chase

Updated: 11 hours ago
A 42-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

News

State officials report 437 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Officials report over 57,000 have recovered from the virus.

News

Clinton County Sheriffs urge community to help bring school vandals to justice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The elementary school has been vandalized for the past two nights.

Latest News

News

George Floyd mural restored

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Two Flint artists have restored the defaced mural of George Floyd on the Lansing River Trail.

News

Illinois man missing while on vacation in Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
He took his dog for a walk and never came back.

News

US Mint asks for help with coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT
The U.S. Mint is asking Americans to please use more change.

News

One dead after accident on MLK

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Police said a 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

News

Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Mixed reaction on the idea of a MSU football team season

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Friday, Michigan State University announced that the football team and one staff member will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after they both tested positive for COVID-19.