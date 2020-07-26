Michigan reports 1,041 cases after backlogged data due to technical difficulties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is seeing it’s highest daily case number since May 12, at 1,041 new cases, however these numbers are not all from today’s report.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, michigan.gov/coronavirus, some of today’s cases stem from yesterday, July 25, after technical difficulties delayed the report for a few hours.

The number of cases from Saturday is unknown.

No new deaths linked to virus were reported today, the lowest total since the virus made its way into Michigan.

Ingham County reports 1,342 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 607 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 330 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reported 302 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 277 cases and 27 deaths.

But the good news is Michigan Department of Health and human Services report 57,502 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan, almost 2,000 more than last weeks report.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.