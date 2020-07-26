Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

They’ll operate a clinic at the downtown location of Mel Trotter Ministries, one of the participants.

The others are Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing; Mercy Health Saint Mary’s; Metro Health–University of Michigan; Michigan State University–College of Human Medicine; and Spectrum Health.

Community Partners Medical Clinic at Mel Trotter will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

Patients are also encouraged to make an appointment by calling (616) 588-8791 Monday through Thursday.

