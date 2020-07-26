Advertisement

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A cold one while Max chases his buddies?

An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids.

While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park.

The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality.

The business could open by October after construction delays.

Co-owner Raechel Macqueen says, “There’s been a ton of interest.”

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

Michigan reports 1,041 cases after backlogged data due to technical difficulties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported 0 deaths for Sunday.

Police suspect local kids are responsible for vandalism on elementary school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Riley Elementary School was vandalized causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police: 2 brothers electrocuted when sailboat hit power line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police are investigating the situation.

Parole absconder leads police on chase

Updated: 15 hours ago
A 42-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Michigan inmates, advocates raise concerns over high temps

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan inmates, advocates raise concerns over high temps