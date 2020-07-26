Advertisement

2 Virginia juvenile prison escapees captured in Michigan

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va, (AP) - Federal authorities say two inmates who escaped from a Virginia juvenile prison two weeks ago have been captured in Michigan.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a fugitive task force arrested Rashad E. Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor late Saturday afternoon at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Virginia officials have said Taylor and Williams escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center on July 13 through a hole that was cut in the perimeter fence.

A center worker was later charged with helping the inmates escape. The marshals pursued leads in several states, and information showed the escapees had initially fled to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

