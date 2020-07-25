Your Weather Authority Forecast.

(WILX) -Good Saturday morning everyone! Hopefully you had a great week and enjoyed the nice stretch of weather.

High pressure will continue to influence our weather today as it slowly departs to the east, allowing our next system to approach. Through the day today, pleasant weather will persist with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid to upper-80′s. As the high moves eastward, a return flow along its backside will develop, and our flow will shift to the southwest direction ushering in warmer temps and increased humidity. This continues tonight and tomorrow with dewpoints climbing into the 70′s by the afternoon sending our heat indices towards the 100-degree mark. We could see a pop up shower tomorrow afternoon, but otherwise we will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Showers and storms arrive Sunday night and persist through the day Monday.

Beyond Monday, we dry back out and see a good deal of sunshine for the remainder of the workweek with seasonable temps in the low 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR JULY 25th

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97º 1966

Lansing Record Low: 44º 1891

Jackson Record High: 102º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913

