State officials report 437 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a delay due to technical difficulties according to michigan.gov/coronavirus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 437 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths as of Saturday, July 25.

State totals are now at 76,978 cases and 6,149 deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,297 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 601 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reported 324 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 296 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 273 cases and 27 deaths.

However the good news is state health officials report 57,502 have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic will be updated on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.