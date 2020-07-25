Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) - School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Three districts and a private school have been awarded $450,000 in federal grants to make the switch.

Robert Jackson of Michigan’s environment department says diesel emissions from older vehicles can harm kids and the environment.

Hamilton, Allendale and Allendale Christian School are getting propane buses. Saugatuck is replacing an old diesel bus with a cleaner diesel bus. Separately, the state last year said seven school districts would be receiving electric buses.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.