Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

One dead after accident on MLK

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said a 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Latest News

News

Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Mixed reaction on the idea of a MSU football team season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Friday, Michigan State University announced that the football team and one staff member will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.