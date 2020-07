LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police were called to a car accident at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Malcolm X Street Friday night.

Police said a 77-year-old man, in one of the cars, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Police are still investigating the accident.

