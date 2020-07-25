Advertisement

Mixed reaction on the idea of a MSU football team season

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Michigan State University announced that the football team and one staff member will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

There is a mixed reaction from MSU fans and students on if there should be a football season this year. Some students are hopeful there will be a season this year.

Here are some of their reactions:

“I think it would be for the best if it weren’t to be starting in September,”said MSU student Logan Eveland.

“We should have a season, but maybe not in seating for the stadium,”said MSU student Amber Witt. “More of like at home watching while they play.”

“I am a big football fan and I would like to see football, but at the same time you have to make sure everyone else is safe,” said MSU student Kevin Watkins II.

R. Dale Jackson Director of Emergency Medicine at Sparrow Hospital says there is a way for the game to be played, but it all starts with basic everyday safe health practices before stepping on the field to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Those top three things: social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and don’t practice or engage in sports if you’re ill or around anyone who is ill,” said Jackson.

Jackson says that players should still practice social distancing and wear a mask even if they are on the field and not engaged in playing.

